The City of Suwanee is gearing up for an exciting year of running with the Suwanee Running Series, featuring a dynamic lineup of races set to unfold in Town Center and along the scenic Suwanee Greenway. With a total distance of nearly 66 kilometers, runners have the unique opportunity to traverse the city limits without ever leaving Suwanee.

To sweeten the deal, the City of Suwanee, in collaboration with Big Peach Running Co., presents the Suwanee Running Series finisher t-shirt – a limited edition reward for participants completing five or more of these exhilarating races, a symbol of their dedication and achievement.

New to the series this year is a major partnership with ON Running, marking a significant and thrilling change for all participants. Following each race, finishers will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win ON shoes or apparel. The more races completed, the higher the chances of snagging fantastic FREE swag!

“Suwanee Running Series continues to evolve, and we’re thrilled to welcome ON Running as our new sponsor. This partnership adds an exciting dimension to the series, providing runners not only with an opportunity to challenge themselves but also a chance to score some top-notch gear,” said Amy Doherty, Events & Outreach Manager at the City of Suwanee.

The Suwanee Running Series aims to bring the community together, encouraging an active and healthy lifestyle. The series kicks off in just a week, so lace up your running shoes, join the Suwanee Running Series, and let the journey begin!

For more information, race schedules, and registration details, visit www.suwanee.com/runningseries.

2024 Race Schedule

February 10 – Suwanee Sweetheart Sprint

February 18 – Suwanee Half Marathon & Old Town 5K

March 2 – Suwanee Beer Chaser 5K

March 16 – Suwanee Kiwanis Shamrock 5K

March 30 – Care for Cops 5K

April 6 – Race to Cure Sarcoma Atlanta

April 27 – Relay for Life Gwinnett

May 3 – Max’s Moon Run

May 4 – Tacos & Tequila 5K

May 18 – Great Strides Atlanta

August 3 – Button Down Dash 5K

August 24 – Annandale, Extra Mile Walk

September 14 – Care for Cops 5K

October 12 – Spooky Spirits 5K

October 26 – Walk to End Alzheimer’s

December 7 – HappyFeat Run, Run Rudolph 5K