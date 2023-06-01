Piedmont Eastside (formerly known as Eastside Medical Center) became part of Piedmont Healthcare on August 1, 2021. Since then, the system has worked hard to bring care to Gwinnett. Piedmont Eastside Medical is a 310-bed, multi-campus system. It offers comprehensive medical and surgical programs including cardiovascular, neurosciences, oncology, orthopedics, robotic surgery, rehabilitation, maternity with neonatal intensive care, behavioral health, bariatric, urgent care, and 24-hour emergency care at two locations in Snellville (1700 Medical Way and 2160 Fountain Drive). With a medical staff of 1,200 employees, 400 volunteers and 500 board certified physicians, the hospital is committed to providing excellent healthcare.

One area they are growing strong in is orthopedic care. Piedmont Orthopedics and OrthoAtlanta opened a new location in August of last year, at 1700 Tree Lane, Suite 300 in Snellville. The new office is located at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center’s main campus. OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the Southeast providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care.

“Our new Snellville office is designed with patient convenience, comfort and access in mind,” said J. Ryan Mahoney, D.O., who specializes in Sports Medicine, Shoulder and Elbow and is serving the location. “Piedmont Eastside presents a great location for us to serve more patients and provide these life-changing services to the community.”

Piedmont Eastside has earned full Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care, the Blue Distinction Centers Program for Spine Surgery and Gold Plus status for stroke care, and the Healthgrades 2017 and 2018 Patient Safety Excellence Award for superior performance in patient safety. The Breast Imaging and Diagnostic Center is designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the FDA. Piedmont’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) programs offer residents the opportunity to gain valuable clinical experience in their chosen specialty.

How ‘Bout Them Dawgs? Piedmont and UGA Athletic Association Team Up.

Calling all dawgs! For those who can love some good ol’ UGA football, did you know Piedmont does too? Piedmont and The University of Georgia Athletic Association have signed a ten year sports medicine and marketing partnership, extending the relationship that began in 2016. Piedmont will provide UGA student-athletes with specialized sports medicine care and access to comprehensive health services. Given the Athens campus proximity to the University, Piedmont is able to provide medical care for students from all 21 of the university’s programs.

“We are pleased to extend the existing contract with Piedmont as the official health care provider for the University of Georgia Athletic Association,” said Ron Courson, UGA Athletics’ Executive Associate Athletic Director – Sports Medicine. “Our goal in sports medicine is to make a positive impact on health care, sports, performance and life. The health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes is paramount. Piedmont has provided outstanding medical care in a caring and timely manner to our student-athletes and staff for a number of years. They play a critical role in the success of our athletic teams. Piedmont and Georgia share the same values and goals: to be a national leader in sports medicine by cultivating a culture of care.”

The Art of Healing

Art is the window to the soul, but could it also be the window to good health? Of course, no one is saying to trade fruits and vegetables for wax foods and paint, but there’s no doubt that art can bring some joy to your day.Piedmont Eastside Medical Center partnered with Sheridan at Eastside, a local senior living facility, to create an art gallery for the public to view! Sheridan residents Stephen Buckley and Anne Ranne created the “Art of Healing” exhibit to bring some cheer and lift some spirits. The Sheridan, which has a monthly art club for residents to create art, thought it would be a good idea to bring some of that “feel good” art to others. The exhibit is expected to be inaugural and will feature work from several local entities. The current one at The Sheridan is a space for families and staff to sit, take a deep breath, and enjoy the colorful pieces of art.

“I have a lot of time on my hands, and I didn’t really grow up with a talent to paint, I just started to pick it up,” said Buckley. “If people like something and want something special, I do the best I can to make that for someone in mind. It’s what I do. Make people feel good when they see my art.”

The first exhibit ran through March and when the show concluded, the 15 prints of original works on display were offered to Piedmont Eastside patients as gifts to support and encourage them along their journey of healing.

“Artwork is like meditation, and I recommend it for anyone really,” said Ranne. “I feel like it’s a way for me to give back to my community and I hope it’ll give patients peace, if it pleases them, and hopefully makes them feel better.”

Piedmont Eastside CEO Trent Lind is proud to be a part of the art. “Our goal with this exhibit is to recognize the contributions to healing that art can provide… It’s just one more way that will fulfill the Piedmont mission to make a positive difference in every life we touch.”