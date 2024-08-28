The powerhouse organizations behind such popular annual events as America Recycles Day and the Earth Day Recycling Event, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett County Department of Solid Waste, are teaming up for something NEW in September. Inspired by the popularity of pop-up shops, events, and food trucks, the two organizations have scheduled a series of pop-up recycling events. Hosted at a variety of Gwinnett County parks throughout the month of September, the events will include the collection of glass bottles and jars for recycling and paper for shredding.

“After 44 years as Gwinnett County’s leading eco-focused non-profit, we’ve learned that paper is one of those items that tend to pile up in our neighbors’ houses and offices,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. “Our events that incorporate paper shredding are always well-attended, so we know that portion of our new pop-up events will be well-received by attendees. We are also extremely proud that glass recycling has not only returned to Gwinnett County but has also recently been expanded. Thanks to a Recycling & Waste Diversion Grant from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division and our partnership with Ripple Glass, we now have 15 glass recycling drop-off sites throughout the county. Unfortunately, the word still hasn’t gotten out to all our citizens – so these events will prove excellent opportunities for us to increase awareness.”

These no-cost, rain-or-shine events will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates at the following parks:

Monday, September 9th: Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, located at 2723 North Bogan Road NE. in Buford

Tuesday, September 10th: Peachtree Ridge Park, located at 3170 Suwanee Creek Road in Suwanee.

Wednesday, September 11th: Lucky Shoals Park, located at 4651 Britt Road in Norcross.

Thursday, September 12th: Lenora Park, located at 4500 Lenora Church Road in Snellville.

Attendees are asked to bring their items in disposable containers, as they will not be returned. To learn more about Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, its programs, and future events, please visit www.GwinnettCB.org. Questions can be directed to the Solid Waste team at 770.822.7141.

About Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful: Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Services, Inc. (GC&B) is a Keep America Beautiful affiliate and award-winning 501(c)(3) charitable organization. It boasts an expansive community-based network dedicated to finding long-term solutions to environmental and quality-of-life issues through individual action. The organization is guided by a Citizens Advisory Board that represents all sectors of the Gwinnett County community. A nationally recognized leader in creating cleaner, greener, and more livable communities throughout Gwinnett, GC&B involves more than 100,000 volunteers annually to clean and restore public places, recycle more, protect watersheds, and develop the next generation of environmental stewards.

To learn more about Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and its mission of "Connecting People and Resources for a Sustainable Gwinnett," please visit www.GwinnettCB.org.