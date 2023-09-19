The City of Lawrenceville announces the lineup for the annual Harvest Festival to take place at the Lawrenceville Lawn this November. Harvest Fest is sponsored by Consolidated Pipe & Supply Company, Inc., Northside Hospital, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Buford, Oakhurst Realty Partners, The Wren Apartment Homes, Top Job Beverage & Events, Precision Planning, Associated Credit Union, and National Indoor RV Centers. Harvest Fest brings together live entertainment by four talented up-and-coming artists, including headliner Hannah Dasher, along with Them Vibes, Seryn, and The Band Loula.

In addition to live music from the Lawn stage, visitors can enjoy festive fall activities for the whole family. Shop the farmer’s market filled with local artisans and treat yourself to a variety of food vendors. Fun and games for kids are sure to keep the little ones entertained.

Festivities will run from 12 pm to 6 pm on November 4 at the Lawrenceville Lawn.

Meet Nashville’s best-kept secret: Hannah Dasher. Hannah’s journey to the stage was marked by incredible determination, from cleaning houses to selling her cherished guitars to support her band. Her music stands out with its bold and authentic lyrics. With a voice reminiscent of iconic artists like Lorrie Morgan, Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin, and Alan Jackson, she brings a fresh take to the classic country sound. Hannah’s rise includes a massive TikTok following for her comedic cooking series and her status as a Fender Next Artist. Her latest release, “The Half Record,” showcases her passion for music and her commitment to leaving a lasting impact. Born and raised near Savannah, Georgia, Hannah’s lifelong love for country music led her to Nashville, where she honed her songwriting skills and signed with Sony Music Nashville in 2017. With unwavering dedication, she’s become a standout artist in the country music scene, proving that hard work pays off. Catch her headlining performance at Harvest Fest!

Hailing from East Nashville, TN, Them Vibes, led by Brother Love and Alex Haddad, deliver a genre-blending sonic experience that’s uniquely their own. Drawing inspiration from icons like The Faces, T-Rex, Rolling Stones, Black Crowes, Sly and The Family Stone, and James Brown, their live shows and soulful songwriting have made waves in Music City. Opening for renowned acts such as Cage the Elephant, Cheap Trick, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and landing placements in TV shows and commercials, Them Vibes have carved their niche in the music world. Their latest record, a vibrant blend of colors and sounds, is aptly named “Sonic Chameleonic” and promises to captivate listeners. It’s a musical journey you won’t want to miss.

Originally founded in Denton, Texas, and now based in Nashville, Tennessee, Seryn creates emotionally charged, harmonious Americana-infused pop akin to The Lumineers, Peter Gabriel, and Patrick Watson. With a genre-bending style that adapts seamlessly to both intimate theaters and grand festival stages, Seryn’s music is a captivating blend of traditional and modern elements. Formed in 2010 by Trenton Wheeler, Nathan James Allen, and Aaron Stoner, their instrumental arsenal includes guitar, ukulele, bass, violin, banjo, synths, and vibraphones, along with inventive percussion. Their debut album, “This Is Where We Are,” released in 2011, received regional acclaim, as did their electrifying live performances. After relocating to Nashville, they released their second studio album, “Shadow Shows,” in 2015. Catch their electrifying performance at Lawrenceville’s Harvest Festival.

This North, GA-based country/folk duo, The Band Loula, recently signed by Universal Music Publishing Group. Comprised of lifelong friends Malachi Mills and Logan Simmons, the indie sensation combines traditional country and folk with a modern twist, crafting relatable lyrics infused with humor and wit. Their debut single, “My Mama Likes You,” released in September 2022, quickly became a fan favorite, and they’ve followed up with hits like “Gettin’ Clean” and “Gasoline,” with more singles on the horizon for 2023 and 2024. Known for their energetic and heartfelt live performances, featuring powerful harmonies and captivating instrumentals, The Band Loula is on a trajectory to shine brightly in the indie music scene with the backing of Universal Music Publishing and a growing fanbase.

Visitors are also encouraged to check out the many restaurants and shops around the square. Additional information can be found at www.downtownlawrencevillega.com. Detailed food truck information will be posted on the City’s social media platforms the week of the event.

While Harvest Fest is a FREE event, sponsorships starting at $500 are available by calling 678.407.6653. Please follow the City’s Facebook page and The DTL Instagram page for the latest event information.