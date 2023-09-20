Unlock the secret to timeless well-being – no matter your age! Picture this: a life filled with delicious, nutritious eats, playful physical adventures, routine checkups with your favorite healthcare superheroes, a well-tuned mental harmony, and the wisdom to steer clear of life’s thrilling but treacherous escapades (like texting and driving, yikes!). Whether you’re rocking your 20s or savoring your 90s, we’ve got you covered with ageless advice. Choose your life chapter and let’s embark on a health adventure that’ll make you smile!

You’re in your 20s!

What can you do to live a healthier life? Be healthier with one — or all — of the steps below! Get the conversation started at your next well-woman visit with this list.

Commit to yearly chats with your doctor about:

• Whether I plan to get pregnant in the next year or the right birth control for me

• My family health history, especially of cancer, heart disease, and diabetes

• Protecting myself from the sun and the hazards of tanning

Risk Assessment: Ask your doctor about tests, vaccines, or concerns for:

• Chickenpox

• HPV

• Measles, mumps, and rubella

• Meningitis

• Pap (if 21 or older)

• Tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough

• Tuberculosis

• Urinary incontinence

You’re in your 30s!

What can you do to live a healthier life? Be healthier with one — or all — of the steps below! Get the conversation started at your next well-woman visit with this list.

Commit to yearly chats with your doctor about:

• Whether I plan to get pregnant in the next year or the right birth control for me

• My family health history, especially of cancer, heart disease, and diabetes

Risk Assessment: Ask your doctor about tests, vaccines, or concerns for:

• Chickenpox

• Measles, mumps, and rubella

• Meningitis

• Pap and HPV

You’re in your 40s!

What can you do to live a healthier life? Be healthier with one — or all — of the steps below! Get the conversation started at your next well-woman visit with this list.

Commit to yearly chats with your doctor about:

• Whether I plan to get pregnant or the right birth control for me (for premenopausal women)

• Perimenopause symptoms

• My family health history, especially my risk of cancer, heart disease, and diabetes

Risk Assessment: Ask your doctor about tests, vaccines, or concerns for:

• Cholesterol

• Diabetes

• Mammogram

• Measles, mumps, and rubella

• Meningitis

• Pap and HPV

You’re in your 50s!

What can you do to live a healthier life? Be healthier with one — or all — of the steps below! Get the conversation started at your next well-woman visit with this list.

Commit to yearly chats with your doctor about:

• Menopause symptoms

• Your family health history, especially my risk of cancer, heart disease, and diabetes

Risk Assessment: Ask your doctor about tests, vaccines, or concerns for:

• Low-dose aspirin

• Cholesterol

• Colorectal cancer

• Diabetes

• Lung cancer (if 55 and older and smoking now or have quit within the last 15 years)

• Mammogram

• Measles, mumps, and rubella

• Meningitis

• Osteoporosis

• Pap and HPV

• Shingles

You’re in your 60s!

What can you do to be as healthy as possible? Be healthier with one — or all — of the steps below! Get the conversation started at your next well-woman visit with this list. Don’t forget to sign up for Medicare health coverage around your 65th birthday. Learn more at Medicare.gov.

Commit to yearly chats with your doctor about:

• Who will make health care decisions for me if I am unable to

Risk Assessment: Ask your doctor about tests, vaccines, or concerns for:

• Low-dose aspirin

• Cholesterol

• Colorectal cancer

• Diabetes

• Lung cancer (if I smoke now or have quit within the last 15 yrs)

• Mammogram

• Measles, mumps, and rubella (if born after 1956)

• Meningitis

• Osteoporosis

• Pap and HPV

• Pneumonia

• Shingles

You’re in your 70s!

What can you do to be as healthy as possible? Your yearly wellness visit is a good time to talk about your personalized prevention plan. This plan helps keep you well and healthy. If your doctor or nurse accepts Medicare, you will not pay anything for your yearly wellness visit. The yearly wellness visit is not the same as an annual exam or physical. Learn more at Medicare.gov. Get the conversation started at your next wellness visit with this list.

Commit to yearly chats with your doctor about:

• Who will make health care decisions for me if I am unable to

Risk Assessment: Ask your doctor about tests, vaccines, or concerns for:

• Cholesterol

• Colorectal cancer

• Diabetes

• Lung cancer (if I smoke now or have quit within the last 15 years)

• Mammogram

• Meningitis

• Osteoporosis

• Pneumonia

• Shingles

You’re in your 80s!

What can you do to be as healthy as possible? Your yearly wellness visit is a good time to talk about your personalized prevention plan. This plan helps keep you well and healthy. If your doctor or nurse accepts Medicare, you will not pay anything for your yearly wellness visit. The yearly wellness visit is not the same as an annual exam or physical. Learn more at Medicare.gov. Get the conversation started at your next wellness visit with this list.

Commit to yearly chats with your doctor about:

• Who will make health care decisions for me if I am unable to

Risk Assessment: Ask your doctor about tests, vaccines, or concerns for:

• Lung cancer (if 80 or younger and if I smoke now or have quit within the last 15 years)

• Osteoporosis

• Pneumonia

• Shingles

You’re in your 90s!

What can you do to be as healthy as possible? Your yearly wellness visit is a good time to talk about your personalized prevention plan. This plan helps keep you well and healthy. If your doctor or nurse accepts Medicare, you will not pay anything for your yearly wellness visit. The yearly wellness visit is not the same as an annual exam or physical. Learn more at Medicare.gov. Get the conversation started at your next wellness visit with this list.

Commit to yearly chats with your doctor about:

• Who will make health care decisions for me if I am unable to?

Risk Assessment: Ask your doctor about tests, vaccines, or concerns for:

• Osteoporosis

• Pneumonia

• Shingles

Good Health in General

There’s some good advice that applies to you, regardless of your age. For example, getting enough sleep is a universal. So look through this list in conjunction with the section for your age group.

Every Day, try to…

• Eat healthy — use the MyPlate Plan to get started.

• Get at least 30 minutes of physical activity. In your 60s and beyond, talk with your doctor about any conditions that limit your ability to do regular physical activity.

• Get 7-9 hours of sleep. After 60 you might need a little less.

• Reach and maintain a healthy weight.

• Get help to quit or don’t start smoking.

• Limit alcohol use to 1 drink or less.

• Do not use illegal drugs or misuse prescription drugs.

• Wear a helmet when riding a bike and wear protective gear for sports.

• Wear a seat belt in cars and don’t text and drive.

Talk to your doctor about…

• Your weight, diet, and physical activity level. In your 60s, start discussing your height as well.

• Whether you use tobacco, alcohol, or drugs.

• Any violence in your life.

• Depression and any other mental health concerns.

Ask your doctor about whether you are at higher risk of or need tests, medicines, or vaccines this year for:

• Blood pressure

• Breast cancer prevention medicines

• Flu

• Hepatitis A, B, and C

• HIV

• Sexually transmitted infections

• Tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough

• Tuberculosis

• Urinary incontinence