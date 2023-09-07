Trail Mix. What is it? Well duh, it’s a mix of nuts, seeds and dried fruit that is packed with protein as well as minerals and vitamins so that you can walk on trails and such.

“Do ya want some GORP?” The term “trail mix” was coined in 1910 by Horace Kephart in his camping guide. Before that it was called “G.O.R.P.” It stands for “Good Ole’ Raisins and Peanuts.

Not only did Kephart coin the term, he also made the “trail” it refers to! Kephart helped plot the course of the Appalachian Trail and he’s a credited founder of the “Great Smoky Mountains National Park”. And oh yeah, he has a mountain named after him. “Kephart Mountain.” We learned all that from a Ken Burns documentary. Check it out: The National Parks: America’s Best Idea.

What the Kale? It’s hard to believe now, but for most of the twentieth century, kale was primarily used in the United States for decorative purposes; it became more popular as an edible vegetable in the 2010s when it was labeled a “superfood” due to its nutritional value.

Kale (Chips) What is it? It’s simple. It’s kale and it’s a chip. Kale chips are baked so they are just as healthy as raw kale, which is rich in antioxidants, vitamin A, C, and K. If you’re wondering what they taste like, it’s no shock that they taste just like kale. However, you can add some seasoning of your choice and it’s a really fast and easy snack to make at home!

Did You Know? Pizza Hut was reportedly one of the nation’s largest kale buyers before 2013. In fact, the restaurant chain purchased 14,000 pounds in 2012 for its U.S. locations — using it as a garnish to decorate its salad bars.

Popcorn! You’ll have to skip the theater to ditch the calories but popcorn’s a fabulous snack. It’s sad but to keep it healthy you must forget the giant buttery tub. Get poppin’ at home with an air-popped, lightly seasoned version. Snack smart and happy!

Did You Know? Jiffy Pop was the first brand to popularize popcorn in homes across America in the 1950s.

What came first: Microwave Popcorn or the Microwave? As the story goes, an employee for the Raytheon Corporation was conducting experiments with a magnetron. His name was Dr. Percy Spencer and he found that the magnetron would melt his chocolate bars and could “pop” corn. The experiments went on and he finally invented the microwave! Being the smart dude that he is, Spencer holds the patent for microwave popcorn as well.

Ants on a log!

What is it? Well, it’s not actual ants. It’s just raisins, peanut butter and celery. Let’s be honest, It’s just a fun snack to trick kids into eating something healthy!

Did you know? Peter Pan Peanut Butter was the first dominant national peanut butter brand – introduced in 1928 and JiF didn’t show up until 1956!

Myth Buster: George Washington Carver did not invent peanut butter. In 1884, Marcellus Gilmore Edson of Canada patented peanut paste. Later, in 1895, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg patented the process for making peanut butter from raw peanuts.

Dang it, no Peanut Butter! Did you know celery has been around forever? The veggie is even mentioned in Homer’s “The Iliad.” He would have loved this snack but didn’t have any peanut butter.

Do you remember the California Raisins? In 1986, a Sun-Maid commercial launched the California Raisins, a fictional R&B group, into pop-culture stardom! They released four albums from 1987 to 1994, and their hit song “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” (originally by Marvin Gaye in 1968) made it to the Billboard Hot 100. They won multiple Emmy Awards for TV specials and even had a popular Saturday Morning Cartoon. Quite a big deal in the eighties!