The University of Georgia – Gwinnett Campus caters to working professionals and businesses from its Lawrenceville location. It provides graduate-level programs in various fields, including pharmaceutical regulatory affairs, information technology, higher education, non-profit leadership, social work, public administration, sports management, and business. UGA faculty members lead the programs from their respective schools or colleges. The campus offers evening and Saturday classes, along with comprehensive student support services, including computer labs, library access, and study rooms.

PHOTO: UGA Media Library (MC Portal) Division of Marketing and Communications

Gwinnett Campus Main Library

Georgia Education Leaders: The University of North Georgia, part of the state’s University System, holds the titles of State Leadership Institution and The Military College of Georgia. Boasting around 20,000 students, it stands among the state’s largest public universities. Spread across five campuses in the fastest-growing region, UNG is on a mission to develop students into diverse, global leaders through academic excellence and co-curricular programs.

Georgia Southern University: Home to 25,500+ students and 138-degree programs at all levels, it spans across Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville, and even has a campus in Ireland. Emphasizing community impact and diverse student success, the nationally accredited institution nurtures a culture of engagement and academic excellence. With 300+ student organizations, Division I athletics, and state-of-the-art facilities, Georgia Southern provides an exceptional learning environment since 1906. Join Eagle Nation today!

Young Harris College, a vibrant hub for higher learning, offers a diverse array of degree options in 30+ majors and 22 minors, across seven divisions like Education, Fine Arts, and Mathematics & Science. High achievers can join the prestigious Honors Program, while immersive learning opportunities like First Year Foundations and Scholars Consortium await. The college fosters global perspectives with international education via faculty-led groups, student-exchange programs, and study-abroad affiliates, ensuring a well-rounded education for all.

PHOTO: Young Harris Press Release – Class of 2027

For over a century, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) has trained caring physicians and health practitioners with a “whole person” approach. Offering diverse degree and certificate programs in Pennsylvania and Georgia, PCOM fosters a professional, team-oriented problem-solving approach. Modern facilities and state-of-the-art technologies on campuses create a collaborative and interactive environment for students.

Established in 2006, Georgia Gwinnett College is a pioneering four-year public college in the U.S. with a history-making legacy. It proudly holds the title of the most ethnically diverse Southern regional college and ranks second for the lowest graduate debt. Embracing its uniqueness, the college boasts a robust mentoring program, tech focus, and a diverse student body representing 120 nations and 34 states. It’s on a mission to provide access to all students, offering 60+ clubs and a flourishing athletic program with national and conference championships.

Gwinnett Technical College (GTC) excels in career education and training for over 35 years. Offering 140+ degree, diploma, and certificate options on-campus in Lawrenceville and Alpharetta, as well as online, GTC covers diverse fields like healthcare and computer science. Programs are designed in collaboration with industries in high-demand areas, ensuring highly skilled graduates are sought after by employers. GTC is accessible and affordable, accepting the HOPE Scholarship and Grant, catering to students of all ages.