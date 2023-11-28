Date: Friday, December 1 – Sunday, December 3

Location: Downtown Norcross

Get ready for a jolly holiday extravaganza at the Historic Norcross Business Association ’s Historic Norcross Christmas Village! On Saturday, December 2, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., you’ll find a sleighful of festive activities, including a Lozano Farms petting zoo, face painting, photos with Santa, Christmas carolers and even some special appearances by Disney Princesses.



Then, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., hop on the free carriage rides for a magical journey through Downtown Norcross.

And remember, the holiday shopping experience is in full swing all weekend, from Friday, December 1, through Sunday, December 3, so there’s plenty of time to indulge in the holiday spirit!

For more information, visit theheartofnorcross.com

Business Specials

Antique Traditions & Reminisce

Celebrate the season with Antique Traditions & Reminisce’s Sweet Candy Cane Sale, where you can unwrap savings all weekend, register to win holiday favorites, and indulge in delicious holiday refreshments while spreading the festive cheer!

‘Tis the season of savings at Carolees – grab a candy cane at checkout all weekend long to reveal delightful discounts, with surprises like 20% off one item or 15% off your entire purchase!

Savor the festive spirit at Mojitos with our holiday specials featuring the enchanting flavors of coconut mojito, delectable coconut flan, and the indulgent Coquito – a perfect trio to make your celebrations extra special!

Warm up your holiday spirit at Refuge Coffee Co. with a complimentary small hot chocolate when you purchase a medium or large drink, plus enjoy festive savings of 15% off all merchandise and coffee bags – because joy is best served with a side of caffeine! Plus, extended hours until 5:00 p.m. make it the perfect place to embrace the season!

Get into the holiday spirit at Social Fox Brewing, where our Elf-themed pop-up bar transforms the atmosphere, featuring festive Fox Paw Seltzer flavors like peppermint and cranberry, with Friday night bringing S’mores and Pours and Saturday brunch from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.—because celebrating with us is the merriest way to sip and savor the season!

Ignite your holiday glow with tranquility at Studio 87 Yoga, where the spirit of the season shines bright with our festive offer 4 classes for just $39, to be savored within 5 weeks once activated—because the gift of wellness is the perfect way to celebrate this joyful time of year!

Indulge in the festive flavors of the season at Taste of Britain, where we’re spreading holiday cheer with free samplings of hot sausage rolls and warm Wassail during the Christmas village festivities from 12:00 p.m. noon until supplies last!

Carriage Rides All December Long

Date: Friday, December 1 – Friday, December 22

Every Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday

Time: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Downtown Norcross, In Front of 45 South Cafe

Get ready to sleigh the holiday season in style at Downtown Norcross! Hop aboard our complimentary carriage rides, running every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., starting December 1 through December 22. Embark on a festive journey with magical lights, joyful jingles and all the merriment you can handle, departing from the enchanting 45 South Cafe.