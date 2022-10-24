We love candy! And while it’s absolutely delicious year round, something about Halloween makes it even better. Maybe it’s the rewarding process of trick-or-treating, or the special themed candy like candy corn. For many, the experience of dumping out your candy collection and negotiating trades is the first step into the business world. Is two packs of Skittles for a box of Nerds really a fair trade?

We all have our candy favorites, but you do you know the most popular Halloween candy in the county? Interact with the map to see each state’s most popular candy choices!

CandyStore.com used over 15 years of survey data and the results are in: the most popular candy in the United States is Reese’s Cups. Honestly? It makes sense! Peanut butter and chocolate are a match made in heaven and most of the country agrees.

In Georgia, Reese’s came in third place for most popular, beaten out by Jolly Ranchers in second and Swedish Fish in first.

Reese’s was first overall, but it actually wasn’t the number one top choice in most states. Reese’s placed first in five states, whereas M&M’s and Sour Patch kids each placed first in seven. Other top choices include Hot Tamales, Skittles, Snickers, Kit Kat, Twix and the classic Hershey’s bar.

According to Hershey, Reese’s Cups came about in 1928, created by Hershey Company employee H.B. Reese. There are over a 100 varieties within the REESE’S line, including white and dark chocolate, mini cups and more. Halloween of course means the Pumpkin Reese (which is arguably more of an oval), but that extra peanut butter makes it the perfect treat.

How much do we spend on all this candy? The National Retail Federation estimates that in 2022 about $3.1 billion! That’s a lot of sugar!

“The National Retail Federation’s annual Halloween Consumer survey conducted by Prosper Insights and Analytics reveals that total Halloween spending in 2022 is expected to reach a record of $10.6 billion, exceeding last year’s record of $10.1 billion,” according to the National Retail Federation.

Where there is the best, there must also be the worst. America’s least favorite Halloween candy? Circus Peanuts, though candy corn was a very close second…