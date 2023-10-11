There will be a Drug Enforcement Agency Drug Take Back hosted by the Snellville Police Department Oct. 28, allowing residents to safely discard unused and expired medication.



The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Snellville Police Department, 2315 Wisteria Drive. There will also be a secondary location at Westside Baptist Church, 2925 Main St. W from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of the church’s Fall Festival.

Participants can drive or walk up to drop off discarded medication into collection boxes. Medication may be left in its original containers with or without the labels as all items discarded are burned.

Please do not bring needles or sharp objects for disposal.

Contact Lt. A. Sullivan at asullivan@snellville.org or 770-985-3555 for more information.