Local Republic’s Jay Ledbetter has secured a coveted spot as one of the two finalists in the prestigious Bar and Restaurant News’ Best Holiday Cocktail Contest. Going head-to-head against the formidable national restaurant chain, Eureka, Jay has crafted a holiday masterpiece – the Tijuana Brass – that stands as a testament to his extraordinary mixology skills.



The Best Holiday Cocktail Contest seeks to crown the cocktail that best captures the spirit of the holidays. Jay Ledbetter’s Tijuana Brass is a delightful concoction that not only embodies the festive season, but also showcases the unparalleled creativity and expertise that has become synonymous with Ledbetter’s reputation and Lawrenceville’s Local Republic. Local Republic, located in Gwinnett’s County seat, has become a popular destination for outstanding craft cocktails and culinary creations.



Ledbetter describes the Tijuana Brass, “Autumn spices and fresh herbs wrap this tequila drink in a warm blanket of flavor. Savory, semi-sweet notes dance with rosemary and ginger, keeping a delicate balance that brings for the holiday nostalgia.” The delicious craft cocktail, he states, is one that you would “sip on while listening to your grandfather’s old vinyl collection.”



In a true underdog story, our local mixologist is challenging the national industry giant Eureka’s Gingerbread Man Old Fashion. We invite the Gwinnett County community and cocktail enthusiasts everywhere to rally behind Jay and show their support for his exceptional creation.



Voting is open to the public and every vote counts in this showdown! To cast your vote for Jay Ledbetter and his Tijuana Brass, visit the official contest website at https://www.barandrestaurant.com/food-beverage/best-holiday-cocktail-contest .

Voting ends on Sunday, December 10th at 11:59 pm ET.



Join the conversation and share your support for Jay by using the hashtag #BRBestHolidayCocktail on social media platforms and be a part of showcasing the incredible talent that Gwinnett County has to offer as we bring home the win.