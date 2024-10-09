People in northeast Georgia living with severe form of peripheral artery disease (PAD) now have a new treatment option that can reduce pain, promote wound healing and save limbs from amputation. Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Gainesville recently became the first hospital in North Georgia to implant a patient with a new device called the Esprit BTK.

“This device represents a step forward in the care of our patients, supporting healing while reducing the risk of long-term complications,” said James Reeves, MD, a vascular surgeon with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) Vascular Center who performed the first procedure at NGMC Gainesville. “We’re excited to offer our patients the latest technological advancements to treat conditions that might otherwise leave patients without their lower leg.”

More than 20 million Americans have some form of PAD. Chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI) is a severe form of PAD that occurs when arteries become clogged with plaque. This prevents blood and oxygen from reaching the lower leg and foot. People living with CLTI experience extreme pain and open wounds that don’t heal. Some patients must have their leg or foot amputated.

Only about 10% of people who have PAD know they have it. The disease disproportionately affects Black and Hispanic communities, with nearly 1-in-3 Black adults and 1-in-5 Hispanic adults developing PAD.

“We make a needle puncture in the patient’s leg, insert a catheter and move the tiny Esprit BTK device through the catheter to the blockage in the artery,” said Dr. Reeves. “The device then pushes the artery open and pumps out a medicine that helps the vessel heal until it is strong enough to stay open on its own. Then the device simply dissolves, which is pretty amazing.”

Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) brings together over 700 talented physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, midwives and other clinical staff at more than 50 locations across North Georgia. As the state’s sixth-largest physician group, we always have a practice nearby to offer you expert care in more than 40 specialties. See the full list of specialties and locations – and meet our providers – at ngpg.org.

NGPG is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS), a non-profit which serves more than 1 million people in 19 counties across the region. As part of NGHS, patients of NGPG have a direct connection to Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s five hospitals in Gainesville, Braselton, Winder, Dahlonega and Demorest. Learn more at nghs.com.