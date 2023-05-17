Ray and Teresa

You don’t have to travel to Cuba or the Caribbean to experience the flavors of the tropics. Papi’s brings the essence of the South Seas to you with attention to authenticity and an adherence to the recipes of generations. We’re talking empanadas, maduros, tostones y más!

Walking into Papi’s, you’ll be greeted with a vibrant and colorful atmosphere that transports you straight to Cuba. The walls are adorned with murals and artwork that feature classic Cuban imagery that will make you feel like you’re in the country. The atmosphere is lively and welcoming, and the staff is always friendly and eager to help you find the perfect meal.

Start with an order of plantain chips with garlic mojo sauce or share a platter of Cuban favorites with your table. For entrees, you’ll find everything from traditional Cuban dishes like lechon asado and vaca frita, to seafood dishes like shrimp. Don’t forget to save room for dessert, Papi’s flan and tres leches cake are not to be missed. They source high quality meats, seafood, and produce, ensuring that every dish is fresh and flavorful. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Cuban sandwich or a hearty bowl of ropa vieja, you can trust that the ingredients at Papi’s are top-notch.

Founded by Reynaldo “Rey” Regalado the restaurant was named “Papi’s”, Spanish for “Daddy’s” after his father Rey Sr. It is a place for a celebration of bravery, ambition and freedom! Modern Cuba is a melting pot of different ethnicities and cultures, and the unique way of celebrating food reflects this diversity.

The restaurant is in it’s 20th year of business! The family owned and operated business debuted it’s first location in 2003 and the Lawrenceville location in 2007.

It’s not just the food that keeps customers coming back to Papi’s Cuban Grill. The atmosphere is warm and inviting and transports you to the streets of Havana. The staff will make you feel like part of the family from the moment you walk in the door.

There’s always room at Papi’s table. Come by for a true taste of Cuba.

Papi’s Cuban Grill

www.papisgrill.com

911 Duluth Highway Suite A

Lawrenceville, GA 30043