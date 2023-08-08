Get Ready for an Exciting Gwinnett Podcast!



Passion makes perfect on this incredible episode of the Gwinnett Podcast! In this thrilling episode, we sit down with Jason West, a passionate history buff and educator, who’s now working at Gwinnett County Government in the Community Services area.

Jason is here to tell us all about the amazing educational initiatives and partnerships happening in Gwinnett County. From enriching field trips to teacher advisory groups, summer camps, and more, you’ll be blown away by the fantastic opportunities available for kids and adults alike.



Join us as we delve into the fascinating world of history and education, exploring how knowing our past can help us shape a better future. Don’t miss this chance to hear from a true expert, and discover the exciting ways Gwinnett is making a difference in the lives of its community members.



Listen now to this fantastic podcast episode and get ready to be inspired!



https://guide-to-gwinnett-audio-experience.simplecast.com/episodes/jason-west-community-services-gwinnett-co-gov