Nestled in the bustling metro Atlanta area, in the heart of Gwinnett County, PCOM Georgia stands as a pillar of medical education and community engagement. Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine leadership established the campus in 2005 to address the rising need for healthcare providers in the South. The campus has blossomed into a vital part of the local landscape, shaping the future of health right in our own backyard.

For residents of Gwinnett and the surrounding areas, PCOM Georgia is more than just a

medical school; it’s a vital community partner. The campus offers a diverse range of health-related degree programs, from Osteopathic Medicine and Pharmacy to Physical Therapy and Biomedical Sciences. PCOM Georgia also offers degree programs in Physician Assistant Studies and Medical Laboratory Science. These programs are designed to meet the unique health needs of our community, ensuring that the next generation of healthcare professionals is ready to serve close to home.

Spread across 23 acres, the campus is a beacon of learning and innovation. The Old Peachtree building, a 172,000-square-foot facility, houses an array of classrooms, labs, and study spaces that foster a collaborative and immersive learning environment. The building also houses research and multi-use basic science laboratories, an anatomy laboratory, the Simulation Center, plus three pharmacy practice labs. You can also find the osteopathic manipulative medicine practice suite and the Physical Therapy Education Center in the Old Peachtree building. Meanwhile, the Northlake building is the administrative hub, keeping the wheels of education and community support turning.

One of the standout features of PCOM Georgia is the Georgia Osteopathic Care Center, an

osteopathic manipulative medicine clinic open to the public by appointment. This facility not

only provides valuable hands-on experience for students but also offers top-notch specialty healthcare services to our community.

The body donor program at PCOM Georgia allows healthcare professional students the opportunity to study firsthand the intricacies of the human body and the relationships between body systems. This program surpasses what even the best medical textbooks can teach.

PCOM Georgia is rooted in a strong commitment to serve the health needs of our communities and region, as expressed by Chief Campus Officer Bryan Ginn. He said, “Our purpose is clear to mold future healthcare leaders who are deeply invested in the wellbeing of their communities. This is a place where the spirit of service and excellence comes to life.”

As we look to the future, the role of PCOM Georgia in our community is undeniably vital. The campus not only serves as a training ground for the next generation of healthcare professionals, but also stands as a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to service that defines our region. In Gwinnett, the future of health care is in good hands, shaped by the dedicated individuals at PCOM Georgia, and, for that, our community is stronger and healthier.