Canine Pet Rescue Hosts 7th Annual Halloween Howl 5K and 1K

Animal rescue organization Canine Pet Rescue (CPR) hosts its annual Halloween Howl 5K and 1K on Saturday, October 19, 2024. The race is at Little Mulberry Park and begins at the Fence Road entrance close to Hwy. 324. The 5K race starts at 9 a.m., followed by the 1K at 10 a.m. The Halloween Howl is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier

Show up to raise money for the dogs of Canine Pet Rescue and support its mission! The 7th annual Halloween Howl 5K and 1K invites families, friends and individuals to lace up their running shoes and head out to Dacula this fall. The 1K is ideal for small or senior dogs, our elderly community members and younger children who’d like to engage.

Runners are encouraged to join CPR for a race that suits runners of all levels and directly supports the dogs. All proceeds from the Halloween Howl go towards saving, rehabilitating, housing and facilitating the adoption of CPR dogs into loving homes.

This Halloween Howl is sure to be a SPOOK-tastic event filled with entertainment for the whole family. Costumes are optional, but prizes for top Kid, Adult and Dog costumes will be up for grabs. The award ceremony will take place post-race.

Whether running or walking, everyone is welcome to attend (even furry friends)! Dogs attending the event must be up to date on all vaccinations and wear an ID tag. A 6-foot or shorter leash is required (no retractable leashes), and dogs must be under adult supervision at all times.

Race Registration

Registration is $30 for the 5K and $20 for the 1K. Fees increase on September 5. Online registration ends on October 11, but signups are accepted on race day. Those who don’t run are encouraged to participate virtually for $35. See details at Race Registration: https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Auburn/HolloweenHowl5K1KFunRun.



Sponsorship Opportunities

Canine Pet Rescue seeks sponsors for the Halloween Howl 5K and 1K. Companies interested in sponsoring can sign up at https://caninepetrescue.networkforgood.com/projects/229854-2024-halloween-howl-5k-fun-run-sponsorship-donations or contact Tonya Nevil at 678-343-8466.

About Canine Pet Rescue

As a 501c3 non-profit organization, Canine Pet Rescue survives and relies on donations. It focuses on saving German Shepherds from high-kill shelters in the South but occasionally takes in other working breeds. Dogs that enter the Canine Pet Rescue facilities are crate trained, spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and treated with flea and heartworm preventative care. Once given primary care and treatment, the dogs are given an extensive temperament evaluation and offered for adoption.

For more information on Canine Pet Rescue or dog adoption information, visit www.CaninePetRescue.com.