Tyler Wolff Visits Piedmont Eastside

This week, Atlanta United player, Tyler Wolff visited staff and patients at the hospital where he was born, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center. Staff included those who attended Brookwood High School, a little over two miles from the hospital, with Wolff’s mother Angela and, in one case, one staff member who played soccer with her there.

Interventional cardiologist Marcus Sims, M.D., who attended Redan High in Stone Mountain, chatted with Wolff about playing high school soccer against Tyler’s father Josh Wolff, who played at Parkview High, for the U.S. men’s national team and is currently the manager of Austin FC of Major League Soccer. Tyler Wolff handed out 150 autographs on Wednesday during the 90-minute visit while posing for photos, chatting with staff and visiting patients.