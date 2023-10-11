Beat cancer in Braselton.

A cancer diagnosis can generate a multitude of different feelings – stress, fear and uncertainty are just a few. Traveling long distances for treatment can be exhausting and overwhelming. Whether you’re receiving weekly radiation treatments, regular chemotherapy, numerous doctors’ visits or surgical consults – getting the cancer care you need can feel like a marathon.

Having a dedicated and accessible cancer center close to home can provide comfort, convenience, and a sense of community can make all the difference in cancer care. Plus, you’ll spend less time traveling, and more time at home with the ones you love.

Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC)’s Braselton Cancer Center provides exceptional medical care, progressive treatments and unwavering support. The staff at Braselton Cancer Center are not only experts in their fields but also members of your community. Focusing on innovation, research and personalized attention, they have emerged as a leading medical facility in the fight against cancer.

Conveniently located in Medical Plaza 1 on the campus of NGMC Braselton, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) radiation oncologists, NGMC radiation therapists and Longstreet Clinic medical oncologists and hematologists come together at Braselton Cancer Center to offer a one-stop destination for the full spectrum of cancer treatment.

Because of Braselton Cancer Center you’re able to add memories, not miles.

Longstreet Clinic and NGPG are integral parts of NGMC’s Cancer Services program, which provides care for almost 3,000 new cancer patients each year and includes access to surgical oncologists and clinical trials. With accreditations from the Quality Oncology Practice Initiative Certification Program and American Society for Radiation Oncology, the staff at Braselton Cancer Center provides the highest level of cancer care.

The collaborative team of oncologists, nurses, therapists and support staff is there to make every cancer journey a little easier, providing world-class treatments and steadfast encouragement close by. Their medical experts will develop custom treatment plans taking into account each patient’s medical history, preferences and goals.

Each journey is unique, and each treatment plan reflects that.

At Braselton Cancer Center, you’re never alone in this journey. Together, we celebrate victories and provide a shoulder to lean on during challenges.



Beat cancer in Braselton.

For more information, visit www.brasletoncancercenter.org.