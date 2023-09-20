Nothing says fall like gooey pecan (pea-cawn?) pie. This classic hails from the Southern United States, appearing in cookbooks as far back as 1886. That was before corn syrup when recipes used to call for molasses! The dessert rose to fame largely in part due to Karo Syrup’s promotions as the pie being “a new use for corn syrup”.

While some may argue the pie has origins in Europe, pecans themselves are born and bred here in the states! The nuts are native to the south and are primarily cultivated in Georgia, New Mexico and Texas.

Let’s Get To Baking!

Prep time: 10 min

Cook time: 60-70 min

Serves: 10

Ingredients

1 cup Light OR Dark Corn Syrup

3 eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1–1/2 cups (6 ounces) coarsely chopped pecans

1 (9-inch) unbaked OR frozen deep-dish pie crust

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix Corn Syrup, eggs, sugar, butter and vanilla using a spoon or a rubber spatula. Stir in pecans. Pour the mixture into pie crust. Bake on center rack of oven for 60 to 70 minutes. Cool for at least 2 hours on wire rack before serving.

Notes

If you are using a prepared frozen pie crust, place cookie sheet in oven and preheat oven as directed. Pour filling into frozen crust and bake on preheated cookie sheet.

The pie is done when center reaches 200°F. Tap center surface of pie lightly – it should spring back when done. If pie crust is over-browning, cover edges with foil.