In the world of medicine, there are doctors, and then there are healers. Dr. William B. Martin, affectionately known as Dr. Bill, exemplified the latter. His journey, which began on July 1st, 1941, in Anderson, South Carolina, led him to become a beloved figure in Lawrenceville, Georgia, where he left an indelible mark on the community.

Dr. Bill’s path to medicine was paved with dedication and service. After graduating from Boys High in Anderson and attending the Citadel in Charleston, he pursued his medical degree at the Medical University of South Carolina. His commitment to serving others was unwavering, leading him to become a flight surgeon in Vietnam as a Captain in the U.S. Army. His time in the military was a testament to his bravery and compassion.

Upon returning home, Dr. Bill completed his residency and internship in the Emory-VA-Grady Health System, where he honed his skills and prepared to embark on a medical journey that would span over half a century in Gwinnett County. His practice became more than a profession; it became a lifeline for countless individuals and families.



In 2002, Dr. Bill founded the beacon of his life’s work, the Hope Clinic. This remarkable institution was born from his deep understanding of the pressing need in the community. Dr. Bill recognized that the uninsured and underinsured were often left without proper care for chronic conditions, resulting in unnecessary suffering and costly emergency room visits. The Hope Clinic, a Christian nonprofit specializing in internal medicine and primary care, emerged as a vital part of Gwinnett’s healthcare safety net.



Dr. Bill’s vision was to provide affordable, quality care to those in need, regardless of their insurance status. The clinic’s innovative fee structure, based on a patient’s household income, allowed it to extend its compassionate services to all. Dr. Bill didn’t just create a medical facility; he forged a medical home for his patients that reflected his love and faith in Jesus.

His dedication to early morning studies and spiritual growth illuminated his path, guiding him to not only heal bodies but also souls. Dr. Bill may have left us on August 12, 2023, but his legacy of hope and healing lives on through the countless lives he touched and the enduring work of the Hope Clinic.