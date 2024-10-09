If you’re looking for a school that goes above and beyond in preparing students for a global future, look no further than New Life Academy of Excellence (NLAE). With a mission rooted in academic achievement and personal growth, this Gwinnett County charter school offers a dynamic learning environment designed to foster independent thinking, creativity, and leadership. From its inception, the school has set itself apart by blending academic rigor with innovative teaching techniques that help each student reach their full potential.

New Life Academy of Excellence (NLAE), established in 2006 by a dedicated group of parents and community leaders, was the first start-up charter school in Gwinnett County. Originally serving just 200 students in grades K-3, NLAE has since grown into a thriving institution with over 600 students from Kindergarten through 8th grade. In July 2023, the academy expanded further by acquiring a new building, and in January 2024, the New Life Academy of Excellence Middle School officially opened its doors to 6th-8th grade students. NLAE has been Cognia accredited since 2012, and as of March 2024, it has been approved by Gwinnett County Public Schools and the Georgia Department of Education to enter its sixth charter renewal cycle. Notably, NLAE remains the only currently approved public charter school in the Gwinnett County Public School system, reflecting its ongoing commitment to providing a safe, supportive environment for intellectual and personal growth.

One of the unique features of NLAE is its Mandarin Chinese language program. While learning a second language is an incredible opportunity for any student, NLAE’s decision to offer Mandarin Chinese speaks to the school’s forward-thinking approach. In addition to their core subjects, students are given the opportunity to learn one of the most spoken languages in the world, an advantage that positions them well in today’s interconnected global economy. However, the Mandarin Chinese program is just one aspect of the school’s diverse curriculum.

NLAE is committed to delivering a holistic education that goes beyond language instruction. The school’s curriculum is designed to challenge students academically, while also encouraging critical thinking and problem-solving skills. With a focus on leadership and personal development, NLAE prepares its students to be not just academically successful, but also capable of navigating an ever-evolving world.

The school’s success lies in its commitment to working closely with parents and the community, recognizing that collaboration is key to the growth and success of its students. NLAE prides itself on its superior faculty, whose innovative teaching techniques help ensure that every child receives the support they need to thrive.

Under the leadership of Alphonsa Foward, Jr., New Life Academy of Excellence remains dedicated to its mission of creating an educational environment where students can achieve their full potential. Whether it’s excelling in academics, developing character, or building confidence, students leave NLAE ready to face the future with a strong foundation.

New Life Academy of Excellence continues to shape tomorrow’s leaders through its commitment to excellence, diversity, and innovation. With a focus on both academic and personal development, NLAE is more than just a school—it’s a place where students are empowered to succeed in all areas of life.