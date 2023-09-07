- Staying Healthy could be as easy as following a few steps a day
- Breathe Right: Breathe from your diaphragm instead of your chest to maximize oxygen intake, improve circulation and enhance body function.
- Wash your hands often: You touch things throughout the day, meaning your hands are one of the easiest ways to transport germs to your mouth—and colds and viruses and everything else gunky that naturally follows suit.
- Stay away from the sugars: Sugar can be as addictive as alcohol and cigarettes and wreak havoc on your weight and skin, not to mention open the way for heart disease and diabetes. Limit your sweets!
- Exercise regularly: Set aside thirty minutes a day to keep healthy, maintain a good weight and keep cardiovascular diseases at bay.
- Screen your screen time: Too much time on the electronics can negatively affect your eyes and mental health. Especially avoid screen time before bed to get a good night’s sleep.
- Stop fretting: Stress can cause heart ailments, depression and insomnia, so stay away from the stressors!
- Have a love affair with vegetables: Eating the rainbow (no, not skittles—vegetables!) can give you numerous vitamins, nutrients and fiber, all of which promote good health and longevity.