In a world filled with negative news, there is still hope and excitement brewing among America’s youth. These incredible students refuse to let the negativity bring them down.
Our top students from schools across the county can teach us a valuable lesson: how to embrace our dreams and persevere. Their ambitious goals and innovative ideas breathe new life in our outlook for the future. These exceptional students have a wealth of wisdom to offer.
Their ideas and advice transcend age, offering inspiration and
guidance to everyone. They prove that youth is no barrier to wisdom.
Enjoy the read as we hear directly from these remarkable and spirited Students. They share their thoughts and tips, igniting a spark within us all. Prepare to be inspired, because with these students leading the way, the future shines bright!
“If you really want to accomplish a goal nothing will get in the way. If you give up then you don’t want to reach the goal that badly.” Andrew Schnupp – Salutatorian, Archer High School
“ Success has a way of finding those who have a process even when there are no immediate results” Dean Putnam – Valedictorian, Archer High School
“Don’t worry about what everyone else is doing, you do you. Everyone has their own specialty, and it is developed and discovered at different times.” David Lopez-Cruz – Salutatorian, Berkmar High School
“Success comes from juggling all the factors that stress and burden you well enough to the point where you can focus on doing something greater than meeting your basic needs.” Samad Ahmed – Valedictorian, Berkmar High School
Farhan Baig – Salutatorian, Brookwood High School
“If you genuinely enjoy what you do, you will want to succeed at it. Whether you enjoy something for its content or the community that comes with it, the time you spend should be enjoyable.” Niheer Patel – Valedictorian, Brookwood High School
“ Success is simply not a title, an award, or reaching for the intangible. Rather, success is defined by the moments, experiences, and passions that make you feel alive.” Martina Tran – Salutatorian, Central Gwinnett High School
“When it comes to succeeding to make change: it’s okay to not have all the answers to a problem and only have scattered ideas on ways to solve the problem. But our scattered, half complete ideas of today will be the answers to our problems tomorrow.” Maribelle Azemar – Valedictorian, Central Gwinnett High School
“ Give your best effort in what you do and don’t focus on the negative things that happen too much. Not everything will go your way, but if you learn from your failures then you will be successful.” Christina Pham – Salutatorian, Collins Hill High School
“The world, as a whole, tends to find entertainment from jumping to conclusions and profiting by spreading misinformation. We can all benefit by being nicer towards others. Next time, smile at a coworker or hold the door for someone behind you.” John Kim – Valedictorian, Collins Hill High School
“If you don’t do well on your first try, you can let that defeat stop you but figure out what went wrong to exceed the next time.” Kennedy Walker – Salutatorian, Dacula High School
“What inspires me most is the notion that we still don’t know everything we should about human life. Our bodies and how they function are in part still a mystery, especially when you close in on the brain. I want to become a neurologist so I can be a part of the effort to change that.” Tiffany Obuah – Valedictorian, Dacula High School
Jerusha Titus – Salutatorian, Discovery High School
Joshua Reyes Cruz – Valedictorian, Discovery High School
“I see art as a form of communication that connects people beyond words, and when I look to the future, I hope to see a world where people are not afraid to communicate and connect with one another. I believe art is a way to achieve this future.” Olivia Mei-Yun Chan – Salutatorian, Duluth High School
“I am passionate about providing equitable healthcare and educational opportunities to those everywhere. I am inspired by my fellow classmates and my generation. I believe that if we work together and get involved, we can accomplish anything.” Hiteshri Chudasama – Valedictorian, Duluth High School
“Set your sights on consistency.” Cordée Johnson – Salutatorian, Gwinnett Online Campus
“N o two people are the same, but the way they experience life is fundamentally similar, and that you can have a friend in people you’d never expect if you can just relate to them.” Jackson Lee – Valedictorian, Gwinnett Online Campus
“Life is like an ocean, and you are a ship. Big waves are going to hit you, don’t let your ship lose direction, for smooth waves never make a skilled sailor.” Benito Karkada – Salutatorian, Grayson High School
“ Recently visiting India, I understand the danger of pollution. I learned firsthand the importance of educating under privileged towns on the adversities of pollution.” Manav Ronvelwala – Valedictorian, Grayson High School
Utkarsh Borikar – Salutatorian, GSMST
John “Jack” Prewitt – Valedictorian, GSMST
“I can’t give you a surefire formula for success; but I can give you a formula for failure: Big waves are going to hit you.” Morgan Nash – Salutatorian, Lanier High School
“Success is earned, not gifted.” Erika Meighan Tay – Valedictorian, Lanier High School
“Succeeding isn’t meant to come in one night but rather many nights of effort. Even if you don’t see results the next day, your effort was not futile. Success requires persistence and dedication, and it’s important to keep working towards your goals even when progress seems slow.” Ammar Razzak – Salutatorian, Mcclure Health Science High School
“ My best advice for success: embrace a growth mindset. Believe in your ability to improve through hard work, and view failures as opportunities to learn.” Tri Do – Valedictorian, Mcclure Health Science High School
“ There’s more to success than winning or the accomplishments you earn, it’s also about improving yourself and learning something new.” Nha Nguyen – Salutatorian, Meadowcreek High School
“I learned to appreciate my situation and work harder for a future in school. I hope my children value education in the same way, and work tirelessly to make the most of the opportunities they are given.” Cristopher Miranda – Valedictorian, Meadowcreeek High School
“ It’s important to not dwell on past mistakes but rather view them as a learning experience.” Andra Sirbu – Salutatorian, Mill Creek High School
“ The most memorable moment about my high school experience during the pandemic was the immense excitement during the first week. I f my grandchildren ever complain about going to school, I will share this with them to make them truly appreciate in-person learning.” Henry Tarver Joiner – Valedictorian, Mill Creek High School
“ Success comes in many different forms, and the path toward success for each person is different. It’s up to each individual to determine what success means to them.” Eris Wang – Salutatorian, Mountain View High School
“Failure is the best teacher and leads to success. Make sure to find your passion early on and have fun with your friends but also take care of yourself.” Joseph Moon – Valedictorian, Mountain View High School
“I am inspired by the future of technology and the possibilities of AI software in the next few decades.” Jonah Wu – Salutatorian,Norcross High School
“There is no one way to succeed, nor is there a way to quantify success. The benchmark for success is dynamic, and comparing your successes to others’ will do neither party any good. It is wiser to focus on your own progress and your next step rather than those at the top of the staircase already.” Lumi Christensen – Valedictorian, Norcross High School
“ Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and the emotional pain it caused, it also had a silver lining for me: I developed stronger bonds with my existing friends and formed new connections with individuals I might not have otherwise crossed paths with.” Romit Chunduri – Salutatorian, North Gwinnett High School
“Focusing on improving who you are rather than trying to be better than others will make you more satisfied with yourself and promote confidence instead of arrogance.” Richard Zhou – Valedictorian, North Gwinnett High School
“ Some of the wisest people I know tell me again and again just how subjective our ideas of success really are. I’ve learned to define my success less in strict goals and more in values.” Grace Jia Lui – Salutatorian, Parkview High School
“ What worries me about the future? The world is most troubled by misinformation. As great as being increasingly connected is, the Internet and the ease at which people are willing to accept any information as correct information only seems to be leading into a downward spiral.” Nafez Ahmmed – Valedictorian, Parkview High School
“Spend your time doing the things you truly love. Before you know it, you will be a senior planning on how you’re going to make a living as an adult. Although it sounds exciting, make sure to savor the time you have to do exactly what you love.” Sahana Parekh – Valedictorian, Paul Duke High School
“Make a plan to reach your goal and put in as much effort and work as hard as possible to achieve your goals. It is also essential to always be yourself, be positive, and learn from your mistakes.” Stephanie Aguirre – Salutatorian, Paul Duke High School
“ Not everyone will understand the amount of effort you put in to succeed. Learn to push back against those perspectives now, because they will follow you your whole career if you’re not diligent about making your effort be seen.” Katharine Wang – Salutatorian, Peachtree Ridge High School
“ I always think about this quote from Ketanji Brown Jackson: “You can’t always expect to be the smartest person in the room, but you can promise to be the hardest working.” Andrew Kwak – Salutatorian, Peachtree Ridge High School
“ I’m inspired by how quickly medicine and technology improves. While it can be overwhelming, it’s also exciting to know that every improvement will make a direct, positive impact on someone’s life, and I wish to contribute to it in the near future.” Jane Yoo – Valedictorian, Peachtree Ridge High School
“ One of my past counselors once said to me, “God’s plan for you is not as fragile as glass that one failure is able to so easily shatter it.” It not only taught me about how to overcome my fears of failure and doubt in myself, but it taught me the secret to success: knowing that there is a plan and purpose to my life.” Phoebe Sophia Yoon – Salutatorian, Seckinger High School
“ Although learning was difficult over the pandemic, I realized how meaningful my friendships are and how we made communication work despite not being face-to-face. The challenge of the pandemic brought us closer together than ever before.” Yuki Huang – Valedictorian, Seckinger High School
“The pandemic made me realize how much my friends meant to me. You feel much closer to your friends while talking to them in person. It really makes you value your friendships a lot.” Jessica Duong – Valedictorian, Shiloh High School
“Give yourself grace. Making mistakes, feeling anxious, or just generally being unsure of yourself and your abilities is a normal part of high school. What’s important is not letting these feelings consume you, and remaining confident that you’re exactly where you need to be.” Narjise Koko – Salutatorian, South Gwinnett High School
Kale Blas – Valedictorian, South Gwinnett High School